Court Authorizes Live Broadcast of Ex-Pres. Yoon's Arrest Obstruction Verdict

Photo : YONHAP News

The verdict in President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest obstruction trial will be broadcast live on Friday.In a press notice on Thursday, the Seoul Central District Court said it had authorized live coverage of the verdict.The court will provide broadcasters with a real-time video feed, though it stated that technical issues could cause delays.Aside from charges directly concerning the December 3 martial law declaration, the former president is on trial for obstructing law enforcement's attempt to arrest him on January 3, 2025, and ordering the deletion of phone records.The legislation that appointed special prosecutors to handle Yoon's martial law declaration in late 2024 also requires that related trial court proceedings be aired live.The court, however, has been disclosing edited versions of the recorded footage for privacy reasons, which has delayed its release.The court is expected to deliver its verdict at 2 p.m. on Friday.