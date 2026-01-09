Unification Ministry Denies Getting Ahead of Itself on North Korea

Photo : KBS News

The unification ministry has spurned criticism that it’s making premature moves in responding to issues related to North Korea.The ministry stated its stance Thursday in response to questions about comments made earlier by national security adviser Wi Sung-lac, who suggested that North Korea’s recent remarks disparaging South Korea were triggered by officials speaking too soon about potential inter-Korean progress.Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement Wednesday dismissing claims made by the South Korean government that Pyongyang was leaving room for communication over recent drone incursions into the North.According to the North’s state-run media, Kim Yo-jong described Seoul’s ideas about reconciliation as “wild dreams” that can never come true.Wi suggested that excessive optimism from Seoul may have prompted the negative response, saying some individuals may have misjudged the situation as an opportunity to improve inter-Korean relations. He did not specify their names.He also called for calm action.Amid the back and forth, the ministry said there is no conflict on the matter with the presidential national security office, but added that there may be many differing opinions that will be worked out to create a single policy.