New Special Counsel Bill Submitted during Plenary, Opposition Launches Filibuster

A bill to establish a special counsel team to look into allegations left unaddressed after three special counsel probes on misconduct under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration was submitted to the National Assembly’s plenary session on Thursday, prompting opposition parties to launch a filibuster. 

The bill, led by the ruling Democratic Party(DP), mandates the appointment of a new special counsel to further investigate the 14 allegations.

The three teams could not resolve the questions while looking into Yoon’s 2024 martial law move, allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee, and the handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 search operation.

The latest bill's introduction prompted a filibuster from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) and the minor Reform Party.

Reform Party Rep. Chun Ha-ram was the first to take the floor.

The DP, with its majority in the Assembly, can end the debate 24 hours after it starts and begin voting on the bill.
