Nat’l Assembly Passes 11 Livelihood Bills Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Eleven bills related to people’s livelihoods passed the National Assembly’s plenary session Thursday, including a bill to revise the Framework Act on Disaster and Safety Management.The bill seeks to enable the head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to set up a support center for victims and their families in the face of large-scale disasters.Such centers were set up after a Jeju Air plane crashed at Muan International Airport in December 2024 and when wildfires ravaged the country’s southeastern region in March this year.The National Assembly also passed a bill to allow voice phishing data collected in the financial, communication and investigative sectors to be shared with information-sharing and analysis institutions.A bill on institutionalizing security token offering was also passed.Security token offering refers to the way a company distributes blockchain-based tokens that represent ownership of tangible or intangible assets.