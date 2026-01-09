Menu Content

Nat’l Assembly Passes 11 Livelihood Bills Thursday

Written: 2026-01-15 17:03:55Updated: 2026-01-15 18:23:02

Nat'l Assembly Passes 11 Livelihood Bills Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Eleven bills related to people’s livelihoods passed the National Assembly’s plenary session Thursday, including a bill to revise the Framework Act on Disaster and Safety Management.

The bill seeks to enable the head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to set up a support center for victims and their families in the face of large-scale disasters. 

Such centers were set up after a Jeju Air plane crashed at Muan International Airport in December 2024 and when wildfires ravaged the country’s southeastern region in March this year. 

The National Assembly also passed a bill to allow voice phishing data collected in the financial, communication and investigative sectors to be shared with information-sharing and analysis institutions. 

A bill on institutionalizing security token offering was also passed. 

Security token offering refers to the way a company distributes blockchain-based tokens that represent ownership of tangible or intangible assets.
