Bereaved Families Call on Parliament to Deliver Full Transparency on Jeju Air Crash Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The families of the victims of the deadly Jeju Air crash, South Korea’s deadliest air disaster, continue to demand full transparency on related data amid a special parliamentary committee’s ongoing investigation into the case.The bereaved families held a press conference in front of the National Assembly on Thursday, saying all possibilities should be left open and complex causes of the disaster should be investigated with nothing off limits.They called on the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board, under the transportation ministry, which has led investigations over the past year, to disclose all the information it has gathered, including data from the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder.On December 29, 2024, the Jeju Air plane made an emergency landing at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, but overshot the runway and slammed into a concrete embankment, erupting into a fireball and killing 179 of the 181 people on board.The families stressed the need to ascertain the exact cause of the disaster, including looking at the possibility of defects in the plane, and urged a thorough review of all details from the moment of the bird strike to the plane crashing into the concrete embankment at the end of the runway.They also called on lawmakers to thoroughly investigate the airline, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board.“The silence of the National Assembly over the past year has been a painful wound to the bereaved families,” the group said, and urged the ruling and opposition parties to faithfully carry out the investigation.The National Assembly, which launched the special parliamentary investigation committee to find out the truth about the Jeju Air plane disaster, will receive reports from the ministry and its investigation body and will continue to conduct on-site investigations, interviews with bereaved families and hearings until the end of this month.