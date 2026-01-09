Menu Content

PPP Will Not Finalize Decision to Expel Ex-Chief Han until after Reexamination

Written: 2026-01-15 17:30:54Updated: 2026-01-15 17:53:00

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok said the Supreme Council will not finalize the party ethics committee's decision to expel former party chief Han Dong-hoon until after the reexamination period.

At a Supreme Council meeting on Thursday, Jang said there is a need to summon Han to appear to explain himself before the ethics panel since he claims he was not given the opportunity to state his position and that there is room for dispute.

Jang added that if Han does not come before the committee, its one-sided decision would have to be finalized.

According to party regulations, those facing disciplinary action can file for reexamination within ten days of receiving a relevant notice.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the panel decided to expel Han over comments allegedly posted on the party’s online forum by members of his family about former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.
