Wi Dismisses Speculation over Differences with Chung on Response to N. Korea’s Drone Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has dismissed views that he and Unification Minister Chung Dong-young differ on how to respond to North Korea’s claim that South Korean drones infiltrated its airspace.Appearing on Yonhap News TV on Thursday, Wi said he does not think he and Chung have widely differing views as he cited comments that Chung had made the day before.Earlier on Wednesday, Chung had said the government will take corresponding measures once the findings of a joint military-police investigation come out.Chung had made the remark in response to Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, requesting Seoul to issue an apology on the drone issue.Views of differing opinions between Chung and Wi surfaced after Wi suggested, a few hours after Chung's remarks, that North Korea’s recent statement disparaging South Korea were triggered by officials speaking too soon about potential inter-Korean progress.