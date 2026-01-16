Putin Voices Hope for Recovery of S. Korea-Russia Relations

Photo : TASS / Yonhap

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope of restoring relations between his country and South Korea.According to Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, Putin made the remarks on Thursday in a speech at a credentialing ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow.Putin reportedly said that, unfortunately, much of the positive capital in bilateral relations has been squandered, but that in the past, the two countries achieved good results in trade and business by adhering to pragmatic approaches, adding that he hopes to restore relations with Seoul.Relations between Seoul and Moscow have deteriorated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, after which South Korea sanctioned Russia and Russia designated South Korea an unfriendly country.Prospects of improved ties became more complicated after Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership in June 2024 and Pyongyang sent troops to Moscow.South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae, who took up his post in October of last year, also attended the ceremony, which marks the formal presentation of an ambassador’s credentials to the host nation’s head of state.