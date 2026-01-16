Seoul City Council Member Questioned for Over 16 Hours in Bribery Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung was questioned for over 16 hours about whether she'd given money to former Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo ahead of the 2022 local elections.Leaving the police station at around 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Kim told reporters that she'd explained the situation truthfully.News outlets, including Yonhap and YTN, reported that during the second round of questioning, Kim said Kang’s former aide, surnamed Nam, first proposed that Kim offer Kang money in exchange for a nomination and later delivered the funds directly.Nam reportedly told police last week that he met Kim with Kang at a café, briefly left the two alone, and was later instructed by Kang to load an item into a car.Kang claimed on social media in late December that she was unaware that funds had been handed over in connection with a nomination until Nam informed her. She stated that upon learning of the transfer, she ordered and confirmed the return of the money.Police plan to question Kang next Tuesday about the case.