South Korea, NATO Discuss Joint Responses to Shared Security Challenges

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) discussed responses to shared security challenges at the 15th ROK-NATO Policy Consultation.Seoul’s foreign ministry said Friday that the annual meeting had taken place in Brussels on Thursday, led by Yoon Jong-kwon, South Korea’s ambassador for international cyber affairs, and Boris Ruge, NATO’s assistant secretary-general for political affairs and security policy.The two sides shared assessments on the current international security environment and discussed measures to strengthen the South Korea–NATO partnership.They agreed that cooperation has become more important when addressing complex crises such as U.S.-China competition and Russia's war against Ukraine.The two sides also shared the view that security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is increasingly connected and agreed to continue cooperating on security challenges.The two sides reaffirmed that there is significant potential for cooperation in areas such as cybersecurity, arms and defense, advanced technology, intelligence sharing and space security, and agreed to deepen practical cooperation going forward.