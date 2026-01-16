PPP Chief Continues Hunger Strike for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok continued a hunger strike for a second day on Friday, demanding that the ruling Democratic Party back special counsel investigations into a political gift scandal involving the Unification Church and allegations of bribery in the ruling party’s election nomination process.Jang began his hunger strike the previous afternoon and spent the night fasting in a tent set up inside the National Assembly.He continued the strike on Friday morning while minor conservative Reform Party floor leader Chun Ha-ram filibustered a bill that would open a new investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Yonhap reported that Jang has postponed planned visits to locations such as Jeju and delayed the announcement of a second round of party reforms.He has also stated that he will not attend a luncheon hosted by President Lee Jae Myung on Friday for leaders of both ruling and opposition parties.Jang plans to continue the hunger strike until the ruling party agrees to a special counsel probe.