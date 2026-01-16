Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Poll: South Koreans View Japanese Prime Minister More Favorably than Other Key Leaders

Written: 2026-01-16 12:13:54Updated: 2026-01-16 19:18:57

Poll: South Koreans View Japanese Prime Minister More Favorably than Other Key Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey found that South Koreans hold the most favorable view of Japan’s leader among the country’s major neighboring nations.

Twenty-two percent of respondents to a Gallup Korea poll conducted from Tuesday to Thursday said they had a favorable view of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and 59 percent expressed an unfavorable view.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recorded a favorability rating of 21 percent and an unfavorable rating of 66 percent.

U.S. President Donald Trump received a favorability rating of 19 percent and an unfavorable rating of 71 percent, while Russian President Vladimir Putin ranked lowest, with six percent favorable and 84 percent unfavorable responses.

Compared with a survey conducted in August of last year, Trump’s favorability fell by five percentage points, and President Xi’s rose by eleven points.

The survey of adults 18 and older has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >