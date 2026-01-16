Poll: South Koreans View Japanese Prime Minister More Favorably than Other Key Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey found that South Koreans hold the most favorable view of Japan’s leader among the country’s major neighboring nations.Twenty-two percent of respondents to a Gallup Korea poll conducted from Tuesday to Thursday said they had a favorable view of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and 59 percent expressed an unfavorable view.Chinese President Xi Jinping recorded a favorability rating of 21 percent and an unfavorable rating of 66 percent.U.S. President Donald Trump received a favorability rating of 19 percent and an unfavorable rating of 71 percent, while Russian President Vladimir Putin ranked lowest, with six percent favorable and 84 percent unfavorable responses.Compared with a survey conducted in August of last year, Trump’s favorability fell by five percentage points, and President Xi’s rose by eleven points.The survey of adults 18 and older has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.