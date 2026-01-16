Firefighters Contain Blaze at Guryong Village in Seoul’s Gangnam District

Photo : YONHAP News

Fire authorities have contained the blaze that started early Friday in the last remaining shantytown in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam District.Authorities said firefighters gained control of the major flames at 11:34 a.m., around six and a half hours after the fire broke out at Guryong Village in Gangnam’s Gaepo-dong area.One-thousand-258 personnel, including 343 firefighters and 560 police officers, as well as 106 pieces of equipment, were mobilized for the firefighting efforts.The fire response alert was lowered from Level Two to Level One.All affected 258 villagers were safely evacuated, and approximately 180 people have been displaced, but no injuries have been reported.An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire, and authorities suspect it spread quickly because the village’s makeshift shelters are made with flammable materials such as cotton insulation, plastic sheets, plywood and cardboard boxes.