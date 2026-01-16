KOSPI Tops 4,800, Sets Another Record

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks rallied for the eleventh consecutive session on Friday, with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) breaking the four-thousand-800 mark for the first time in history.The main bourse ended the day's trading at four-thousand-840-point-74, up 43-point-19 points, or zero-point-nine percent from Thursday's closing.The index opened zero-point-48 percent higher at four-thousand-820-point-66, before reaching an all-time intraday high of four-thousand-855-point-61.The current eleven-day bull streak is the third-longest period on record.With the continued rally, the market capitalization on the bourse topped four quadrillion won, or around two-point-seven billion U.S. dollars, for the first time.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged up three-point-43 points, or zero-point-36 percent, to close at 954-point-59.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by three-point-nine won, trading at one-thousand-473-point-six won as of 3:30 p.m.