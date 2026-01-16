Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KOSPI Tops 4,800, Sets Another Record

Written: 2026-01-16 15:52:36Updated: 2026-01-16 17:26:30

KOSPI Tops 4,800, Sets Another Record

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks rallied for the eleventh consecutive session on Friday, with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) breaking the four-thousand-800 mark for the first time in history.

The main bourse ended the day's trading at four-thousand-840-point-74, up 43-point-19 points, or zero-point-nine percent from Thursday's closing.

The index opened zero-point-48 percent higher at four-thousand-820-point-66, before reaching an all-time intraday high of four-thousand-855-point-61.

The current eleven-day bull streak is the third-longest period on record.

With the continued rally, the market capitalization on the bourse topped four quadrillion won, or around two-point-seven billion U.S. dollars, for the first time.
 
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged up three-point-43 points, or zero-point-36 percent, to close at 954-point-59.
 
The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by three-point-nine won, trading at one-thousand-473-point-six won as of 3:30 p.m.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >