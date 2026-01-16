Lee Hosts Luncheon for Ruling, Opposition Lawmakers but PPP Fails to Attend

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung invited the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties to a luncheon at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday as part of efforts to forge bipartisan cooperation on state affairs.The event was attended by senior representatives of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and five minor parties: the Rebuilding Korea Party, the Reform Party, the Basic Income Party, the Jinbo Party and the Social Democratic Party.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) was the only party that did not show up.This is the third time Lee has hosted a gathering with the leaders of the ruling and opposition camps, following his meeting with DP Chair Chung Jung-rae and PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok on September 8 of last year.Before that, he met with the DP and PPP’s top leadership in June, just 18 days after taking office.Separately, he also held talks with the heads of the five minor camps in July.Before starting the luncheon meeting, Lee and the lawmakers marked the occasion by taking a commemorative photo in front of Sangchunjae, a traditional Korean hanok within the presidential compound used for receptions.In a symbolic gesture of unity, all the participants chanted, “South Korea, fighting!”