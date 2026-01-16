Pres. Lee to Hold New Year Press Conference on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung will hold a New Year press conference on Wednesday and unveil his blueprint for 2026.Senior presidential secretary for communication and public relations Lee Kyu-youn said Friday that the president will be holding the conference under the slogan, "Big Transition Realized Together and Big Leap Enjoyed by All."Lee's press conference will be the first to be held since the presidential office relocated to the Cheong Wa Dae presidential compound.The senior secretary said some 160 domestic and foreign journalists will be taking part, adding that the event will last some 90 minutes in the same question-and-answer session format adopted in the press conference held last September when the president marked his 100th day in office.The secretary said the question-and-answer session will be divided into three areas: the economy and people's livelihood; diplomacy, security and national defense; and society and culture.