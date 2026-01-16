Unification, Foreign Ministries Coordinate on North Korea Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification and foreign ministries launched vice minister-level consultations on Friday to coordinate Korean Peninsula policies, including matters relating to North Korea.Vice Unification Minister Kim Nam-jung and Jeong Yeon-doo, vice minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence at the foreign ministry, held a luncheon meeting on Friday to mark the inaugural session of regular discussions.The ministries did not disclose meeting details, however it was reported that the two sides exchanged information on North Korean trends and shared opinions on the promotion of peninsula policies, while a manager-level official was also present during the talks.According to the unification ministry, Kim and Jeong will meet frequently moving forwardThis new channel of cooperation comes after the unification ministry decided to skip foreign ministry-led consultations with the United States on North Korea late last year, which exposed a bureaucratic feud over which ministry should lead North Korea policy.