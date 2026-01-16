Menu Content

Nat'l Assembly Passes New Special Counsel Bill after End of Filibuster

Written: 2026-01-16 16:57:23Updated: 2026-01-16 17:03:28

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly passed on Friday a bill to establish a new special counsel team to look into allegations left unaddressed after three special counsel probes on misconduct under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The bill, led by the ruling Democratic Party, passed the plenary session after a 24-hour filibuster launched by the main opposition People Power Party and minor Reform Party ended. 

The PPP boycotted the vote in protest.

The bill mandates the appointment of a new special counsel to further investigate around a total of 17 allegations.

The three teams could not resolve the questions while looking into Yoon’s 2024 martial law move, allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee, and the handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 search operation.

The envisioned team would have up to 170 days in total to investigate as it will be first given 90 days for investigation, with the possibility of one 30-day extension requiring no approval and another requiring presidential approval.

Tensions between political factions over Yoon's failed martial law bid are expected to escalate further with a massive special counsel team set to launch ahead of the June 3 local elections.
