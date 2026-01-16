President Lee: Bipartisan Cooperation Key to Tackling Coupang, Homeplus Crises

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has stressed the importance of bipartisan cooperation to tackle the crises faced by Coupang, Homeplus and GM Korea.Senior presidential secretary for communication and public relations Lee Kyu-youn said Friday that Lee made the remarks during a luncheon with the leaders of the ruling and minor opposition parties at Cheong Wa Dae.The secretary said the leader and floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party and the leader of the Reform Party were not able to attend the luncheon.Lee Kyu-youn said the president called on rival camps to join forces to improve the system of penalties for economic offenses, saying South Korea has too many economic penalties compared with other countries.The secretary added that the president did not mention the issue of revamping the prosecution or a bill to establish a special counsel team to look into allegations left unaddressed after three special counsel probes on misconduct under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.