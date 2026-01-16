Reuters: Radio Free Asia to Resume N. Korea Content Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. state-funded Radio Free Asia(RFA), which was forced to largely suspend operations last year due to a budget cut by the Donald Trump administration, is set to resume its content concerning North Korea.According to Reuters, RFA’s Chief Communications Officer Rohit Mahajan said Thursday that the outlet plans to start producing North Korean digital content later next week, followed by radio programming.The spokesperson said the decision was made in recognition of the critical role of the outlet’s uncensored reporting at a time when so few trusted sources are available to the North Korean people.The Washington-based public broadcaster was founded under the U.S. International Broadcasting Act and has focused on producing news and information content for audiences in Asia that have poor media environments and limited freedoms of speech and the press.In March, U.S. President Trump issued an administrative order to reduce non-statutory components of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which funds RFA and other independent global news organizations, as he accused them of disseminating partisan propaganda.