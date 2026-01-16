Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Reuters: Radio Free Asia to Resume N. Korea Content Next Week

Written: 2026-01-16 17:40:33Updated: 2026-01-16 17:43:42

Reuters: Radio Free Asia to Resume N. Korea Content Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. state-funded Radio Free Asia(RFA), which was forced to largely suspend operations last year due to a budget cut by the Donald Trump administration, is set to resume its content concerning North Korea.

According to Reuters, RFA’s Chief Communications Officer Rohit Mahajan said Thursday that the outlet plans to start producing North Korean digital content later next week, followed by radio programming.

The spokesperson said the decision was made in recognition of the critical role of the outlet’s uncensored reporting at a time when so few trusted sources are available to the North Korean people.

The Washington-based public broadcaster was founded under the U.S. International Broadcasting Act and has focused on producing news and information content for audiences in Asia that have poor media environments and limited freedoms of speech and the press.

In March, U.S. President Trump issued an administrative order to reduce non-statutory components of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which funds RFA and other independent global news organizations, as he accused them of disseminating partisan propaganda.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >