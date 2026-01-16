PPP Denounces DP over New Special Counsel Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has denounced the ruling Democratic Party(DP) for pushing forward the passage of its new special counsel probe bill, calling it a tactic to distract attention away from its own political crises.PPP senior floor spokesperson Kwak Kyu-taek leveled the criticism in a statement Friday, shortly after the National Assembly passed a bill to establish a new special counsel team to look into allegations left unaddressed after three special counsel probes on misconduct under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Kwak said the DP is using special counsel probes as a means to dodge political crises, not as a means seek justice.He said the DP has sought another special counsel investigation after three special counsel probe teams failed to produce the results it was hoping for.Kwak said he doubts the people will support the DP in its excessive pursuit of special counsel probes.The spokesperson said what is most concerning is the DP’s two-faced attitude, as it remains completely mum on the political gift scandal involving the Unification Church and allegations of bribery in the ruling party’s election nomination process.