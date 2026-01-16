US 5-year Diplomacy Plan Raises Concerns for S. Korea over Digital Regulations

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of State has released its official Agency Strategic Plan Fiscal Years 2026–2030, outlining its diplomatic priorities for the next five years.The plan lists strengthening U.S. national sovereignty as its top priority and calls for reinforcing the Monroe Doctrine in the Western Hemisphere, promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, rebuilding alliances with European partners, securing technological leadership, and aligning foreign assistance with U.S. interests.Under the sovereignty section, the department says it will protect Americans’ ability to exercise their rights free from foreign interference. This includes ensuring freedom of speech, religion and conscience, and the right to choose and influence government without outside obstruction.The document also warns that some foreign governments and international organizations are adopting laws and regulations that restrict these fundamental rights, warning such rules could affect U.S. businesses and even target Americans at home and abroad.Although the plan does not name specific countries, officials in Washington and some members of Congress have recently criticized digital regulations in South Korea and the European Union.In particular, U.S. lawmakers have raised concerns about South Korea’s revised Information and Communications Network Act and proposed Online Platform Act, arguing they could lead to censorship or disadvantage American tech companies.Analysts say turning these concerns into a formal five-year strategy highlights how responses from governments like Seoul will carry greater weight in bilateral discussions moving forward.