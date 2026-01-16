Korea says Impact of US Semiconductor Proclamation on Local Firms Limited For Now

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s top trade negotiator Yeo Han-koo said the impact of a recent U.S. semiconductor proclamation on South Korean companies is likely to be limited at this stage.Yeo, head of trade negotiations at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, made the remarks Friday after returning from Washington.He delayed his return by a day after Donald Trump signed proclamations related to semiconductors and critical minerals, in order to assess their implications for Korean firms.Yeo said the first phase of U.S. measures focuses on advanced chips made by NVIDIA and AMD, and does not include memory chips, which are South Korea’s main export.He said this means the immediate impact on companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix should be limited.However, Yeo cautioned that it is too early to take reassurance, noting that it remains unclear when and how second-stage measures might be expanded, and said the government will continue close consultations with industry to secure the best possible outcome for Korean companies.Yeo also noted that Seoul and Washington previously agreed that Korea would not be treated unfavorably compared with other major countries in semiconductor-related tariff talks.Turning to a separate proclamation on critical minerals, Yeo said it reflects U.S. efforts to diversify supply chains under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, adding that Seoul will continue discussions with Washington.On delays in convening a Korea–U.S. free trade agreement joint committee, Yeo said non-tariff issues are broad and complex, and that Seoul is maintaining regular talks with the Office of the United States Trade Representative to narrow differences.He added that during his visit, he explained Korea’s legislative intent on digital issues to U.S. officials and lawmakers, including in relation to e-commerce giant Coupang, stressing that investigations into a massive data breach are being conducted transparently and without discrimination.