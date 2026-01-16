NK Leader Calls for 'Succession of Revolutionary Cause' during Major Youth Event

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for a "succession of revolutionary cause" during an event with members of the regime's largest youth organization held ahead of the ruling Workers' Party's Ninth Congress.The state-run Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that the event took place in Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Stadium the previous day to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League.Addressing the crowd, Kim said the revolutionary cause carried through generations bestows an important mission to the organization and young people, and that such march of succession must continue.The regime leader said young people around the world are at the center of unprecedented bloodshed as they cause serious social problems due to extreme human hatred, the poison of money worship, decadence and pessimism.Kim took pride in the regime's "young revolutionaries" that seek to overcome hardship along with their party and country, and recognized the soldiers in attendance that were deployed to Russia in support of its military offensive in Ukraine.The Youth League, with an estimated membership of five million, is one of the four major working groups affiliated with the Workers' Party, and all youths aged 14 to 30 who are not members of the ruling party are required to join.