Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' to Become 2nd Highest-Grossing S. Korean Film in US

Photo : YONHAP News

Director Park Chan‑wook’s black comedy “No Other Choice” is forecast to become the second highest-grossing South Korean film in the U.S., after generating strong buzz among American audiences following its limited release.U.S. entertainment outlet Deadline reported Friday that "No Other Choice" has become Park’s highest-grossing film at the U.S. box office, earning four-point-two million U.S. dollars and surpassing the two-point-four million dollars gross of his 2003 Cannes-winning film "Oldboy."The final box office total for "No Other Choice" is expected to exceed ten million dollars to become the second highest-grossing South Korean movie after director Bong Joon-ho's multi-Oscar-winning 2019 black comedy "Parasite."“No Other Choice” was nominated in three categories at the 83rd Golden Globes, including best motion picture and best male actor for Lee Byung-hun, and is shortlisted for the Oscar in the international feature category this year.Based on the mystery novel “The Ax” by American writer Donald E. Westlake, the film is a dark thriller about a man named Man-su, played by Lee, who desperately searches for a new job after being fired from a paper company.