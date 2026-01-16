Ex-PPP Chief Apologizes over Controversy from Online Forum Comments

Photo : YONHAP News

Former People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong‑hoon apologized for controversy stemming from comments about former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife that were allegedly posted on the party's online forum by members of his family.In a video posted to his social media account Sunday, Han said he was sorry for the situation and for causing concern among the public and party members, noting that he had been responsible for leading the party at the time.Han reiterated that the PPP ethics committee's decision to expel him over the incident was, in his view, a false accusation and an act of political retaliation, but said his apology was meant to be addressed separately from that dispute.He added that he was deeply worried the retaliatory decision could drive the public to withdraw support ahead of the June local elections, undermining efforts to move past the martial law action in late 2024 and to curb what he described as the ruling party's recklessness.The former party chief said he intends to continue working with the public "with courage and devotion" for the good of the nation and the country's conservative bloc.Han's apology comes as PPP leader Jang Dong‑hyeok continues a hunger strike launched Thursday to pressure the ruling side to accept special counsel investigations into the political gift scandal involving the Unification Church and alleged bribery in the ruling party's nomination process.