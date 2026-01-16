2 Civilians Implicated in Drone Investigation Worked under Yoon Admin.

Photo : YONHAP News / Korean Central News Agency

Two civilians who allegedly manufactured and operated drones that violated North Korean airspace previously worked at the presidential office during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.According to Yonhap News on Sunday, a man in his 30s accused of producing the drones had been responsible for news monitoring at the presidential spokesperson's office under the former administration.The second civilian, also in his 30s and claiming to have flown the drones, likewise worked at the top office during the same period.The alleged drone producer was questioned Friday by a joint military-police investigation team and has been referred to prosecutors for flying an undeclared drone near Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, in November.Investigators claim that the drone used at that time is the same model as those now under scrutiny.The two suspects are reportedly university alumni who participated together in a unification‑related youth organization in 2020 and later co‑founded a drone manufacturing business in 2024.While some figures in the ruling camp suspect the pair may have coordinated the drone flights to provoke a North Korean response, the alleged drone operator has insisted the other suspect merely built the drone at his request.