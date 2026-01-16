Ex-DP Floor Leader Hong Ihk-pyo Named New Senior Secretary for Political Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party (DP) floor leader Hong Ihk‑pyo has been appointed to replace Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang‑ho.According to Senior Secretary for Public Communication Lee Kyu‑yeon, the former three‑term lawmaker has long emphasized tolerance and cooperation, believing political discord should be resolved through compromise and dialogue.Hong, whose term begins Tuesday, previously worked with President Lee Jae Myung when Lee served as ruling party chairman and Hong was floor leader in the 21st National Assembly.Woo, who reportedly resigned to seek the ruling party’s nomination for Gangwon Province governor in the June local elections, expressed hope that communication between the presidential office and the ruling party will remain strong under his successor.Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Kim Byung‑wook is also expected to step down as he prepares a bid for Seongnam mayor, though Lee said no decision has been finalized regarding Kim’s replacement.