PPP Declares Boycott of Confirmation Hearing for Budget Minister Nominee

The People Power Party (PPP) announced it will boycott Monday's confirmation hearing for Planning and Budget Minister nominee Lee Hye‑hoon, who faces bullying allegations, questions over her family's real‑estate dealings, and other controversies.At a press conference Sunday, PPP lawmakers on the Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee argued that Lee should be questioned by law enforcement as a suspect, not appear before parliament as a nominee to lead a government ministry.They said Lee failed to submit required documents ahead of the hearing and accused the ruling Democratic Party (DP) of breaking a bipartisan agreement to postpone proceedings if a nominee's document submission was deemed insufficient.In a separate statement, PPP chief floor spokesperson Choi Soo‑jin urged President Lee Jae Myung to withdraw the nomination.The ruling party maintains that the hearing date was agreed upon by both sides. Meanwhile, Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Lee Kyu‑yeon said Sunday that the presidential office continues to believe the nominee should explain herself at the confirmation hearing.