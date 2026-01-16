Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Lee to Meet Reorganized DP Leadership at Dinner Meeting Mon.

Written: 2026-01-19 10:04:59Updated: 2026-01-19 10:09:22

Pres. Lee to Meet Reorganized DP Leadership at Dinner Meeting Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung will host a dinner meeting with the ruling camp’s leadership at the Blue House on Monday.

Lee will discuss the nation’s political situation over dinner with ruling Democratic Party(DP) chair Jung Chung-rae and the other eight members of the party’s Supreme Council, including new floor leader Han Byung-do.

Attention is focused on whether the president will address prosecutorial reform, the two-tier staffing model for a new agency to investigate serious crimes and the confirmation hearing of Lee Hye-hoon, planning and budget minister nominee, scheduled for Monday.

The presidential office said Sunday that Lee will ask the ruling camp to cooperate with the opposition camp.

Last Friday, during a luncheon with the leadership of rival camps at the presidential office, the president repeatedly emphasized “national unity.”

The gathering comes eight days after a DP leadership reshuffle following the party's by-election.

Rep. Kim Byung-kee, mired in a series of controversies, resigned from the floor leader post, and three of its Supreme Council members stepped down to run in the June local elections.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >