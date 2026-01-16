Pres. Lee to Meet Reorganized DP Leadership at Dinner Meeting Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung will host a dinner meeting with the ruling camp’s leadership at the Blue House on Monday.Lee will discuss the nation’s political situation over dinner with ruling Democratic Party(DP) chair Jung Chung-rae and the other eight members of the party’s Supreme Council, including new floor leader Han Byung-do.Attention is focused on whether the president will address prosecutorial reform, the two-tier staffing model for a new agency to investigate serious crimes and the confirmation hearing of Lee Hye-hoon, planning and budget minister nominee, scheduled for Monday.The presidential office said Sunday that Lee will ask the ruling camp to cooperate with the opposition camp.Last Friday, during a luncheon with the leadership of rival camps at the presidential office, the president repeatedly emphasized “national unity.”The gathering comes eight days after a DP leadership reshuffle following the party's by-election.Rep. Kim Byung-kee, mired in a series of controversies, resigned from the floor leader post, and three of its Supreme Council members stepped down to run in the June local elections.