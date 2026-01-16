Realmeter: Pres. Lee's Approval Rating Drops for 1st Time in 3 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating has dropped for the first time in three weeks.Fifty-three-point-one percent of respondents to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-516 adults said Lee is managing state affairs well, a decrease of three-point-seven percentage points from the previous week.Forty-two-point-two percent of those surveyed last week said the president is doing a bad job, an increase of four-point-four percentage points.The pollster said that despite improvements in the economy and foreign affairs, including the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index breaking four‑thousand‑800 for the first time, Lee's approval rating fell due to differences of opinion between the government and the ruling camp over prosecutorial reform and bribery allegations involving the party's lawmakers.In a separate survey conducted on one-thousand-four adults last Thursday and Friday, the ruling Democratic Party's approval rating dropped for the first time in four weeks, slipping five-point-three percentage points from the previous week to 42-point-five percent.Approval of the main opposition People Power Party, on the other hand, rebounded three-point-five percentage points from the previous week to 37 percent, its first rise in four weeks.The survey on the president’s performance, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper and conducted Monday to Friday of last week, has a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.The poll on political parties also had a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.