Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ex-DP Floor Leader Will Not Appeal Removal Decision

Written: 2026-01-19 11:20:17Updated: 2026-01-19 13:55:12

Ex-DP Floor Leader Will Not Appeal Removal Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung‑kee will not appeal a committee decision to strip him of his party membership.

Kim stated during a news conference at the National Assembly on Monday that he did not wish to create dissension within his party and preferred to bear the burden of his circumstances alone.

He requested that the party finalize the explusion at the leadership level, stating that he did not wish to drag other lawmakers through a general meeting vote.

Last Monday, the DP's ethics committee voted to remove Kim from the ruling camp after reviewing 13 allegations against him, including claims that he accepted money in exchange for local election nominations, mistreated aides and received luxury hotel vouchers alongside accusations that his spouse misused official funds for personal purposes.

Kim said he would cooperate with police investigations and that they would prove his innocence.

DP rules require a majority vote of lawmakers to expel an incumbent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >