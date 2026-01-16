PPP Chief Continues Hunger Strike for Fifth Day

Photo : KBS News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok continued his hunger strike for a fifth day on Monday, demanding that the ruling Democratic Party back special counsel investigations into a political gift scandal involving the Unification Church and allegations of bribery in the ruling party’s election nomination process.During a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council held at the site inside the National Assembly where he is fasting, Jang, wearing a black padded jacket and looking tired and weak, said he remains determined to risk his life for his fight.He said if he stops now, there is no future for South Korea.Following the Supreme Council meeting, PPP senior spokesperson Park Sung-hoon said he believes Monday could be a critical moment for Jang’s health, explaining that the party chair’s vital signs declined sharply Sunday evening and he had difficulty sleeping.Park said the medical staff considers it necessary to administer emergency intravenous fluids, adding that the party will monitor Jang’s condition and take steps in line with the medical staff’s judgment if his condition is deemed critical.