Hearing for Budget Minister Nominee Stalled amid Bipartisan Confrontation

Photo : YONHAP News

A confirmation hearing for Planning and Budget Minister nominee Lee Hye‑hoon has not been held as scheduled due to a bipartisan confrontation.The National Assembly’s Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee convened a plenary session Monday morning, but committee chair Lim Lee-ja decided to adjourn the proceedings after just an hour and a half in the absence of common ground between the ruling and opposition parties.The nominee waited on standby at the National Assembly but was not at the hearing.On Sunday, the main opposition People Power Party resolved to boycott Lee’s hearing as she faces bullying allegations, questions over her family’s real estate dealings, and other controversies.The ruling Democratic Party said the two sides had agreed to start the hearing at 10 a.m. Monday, but the main opposition accused the ruling side of breaking an earlier agreement to postpone the hearing if the nominee failed to submit enough of the requested documents by 5 p.m. Thursday.The ruling party said the hearing should be held to properly vet the nominee and to respect the public’s right to know, but the opposition urged President Lee Jae Myung to withdraw the nomination, arguing the nominee should be investigated by law enforcement instead.The top office has maintained that the nominee should explain herself at the hearing, and the president is expected to make a decision about her appointment should the parties fail to reach agreement.