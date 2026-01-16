Police Looking into Civilian’s Claim to Have Sent Drones to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have responded with skepticism to a civilian’s claim to have flown drones into North Korea, saying investigators are seeking a full account of what happened.Vice Commissioner General for Investigation Park Sung-joo told reporters on Monday that though the person, identified by the surname Oh, is not completely irrelevant to the case, it would be difficult to accept his claims at face value.Park said it is necessary to ascertain the exact dates, times and locations of the alleged offenses, as well as the division of roles if more than one person was involved.Earlier, Oh told a local media outlet that he flew drones to North Korea on three occasions — in September, in November and again this month — claiming he wanted to measure radiation and heavy metal contamination from a uranium plant near the northern part of the Ryesong River.A joint military-police team investigating the case summoned Oh and another civilian for questioning on Friday.The two men are reportedly university alumni who participated together in a unification‑related youth organization in 2020, worked at the presidential office under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration around the same time, and co-founded a drone manufacturing business.