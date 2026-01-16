Atlanta Braves’ Kim Ha-seong Out at Least 4 Months due to Hand Injury after Falling on Ice

Photo : YONHAP News / Korean Basketball League

Kim Ha-seong, who was expected to be the Atlanta Braves’ starting shortstop, will be missing a significant portion of the 2026 MLB season due to a hand injury.The Atlanta Braves announced on Sunday that Kim underwent surgery in Atlanta to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger and that his expected recovery time is four to five months.As a result, Kim will not be able to take up the key infielder position until May or June.His participation in the World Baseball Classic(WBC) in March was also effectively canceled.The Braves explained that Kim suffered the injury last week in South Korea after slipping and falling on ice.In the 2025 season, Kim played for the Tampa Bay Rays and posted a point-234 average with five homers, 17 RBIs and six stolen bases in 48 games, though he finished the year with the Atlanta Braves after being claimed off waivers in September.In December, after the season, Kim re-signed with Atlanta for a one-year, 20 million U.S. dollar, contract.Meanwhile, San Diego Padres infielder Song Sung-mun may also be out of the WBC due to an oblique injury he suffered this week that will cause him to miss four weeks.