Former DP Floor Leader Kim Byung-kee Quits Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung‑kee quit the party on Monday after the party’s ethics committee voted to remove him from the ruling camp last week amid a series of corruption allegations.The party said he submitted a letter of resignation to its Seoul chapter.Earlier in the day, Kim said in a news conference at the National Assembly that he will not appeal the committee’s decision to strip him of his party membership.Kim said he did not wish to create dissension within his party and preferred to bear the burden of his circumstances alone.He requested that the party finalize the expulsion at the leadership level, saying he did not wish to drag other lawmakers through a general meeting vote.Last Monday, the ethics committee voted to remove Kim from the party after reviewing 13 allegations against him, including claims that he accepted money in exchange for local election nominations, mistreated aides and received luxury hotel vouchers, alongside accusations that his wife misused official funds for personal purposes.Kim said he will cooperate with police investigations and they will prove his innocence.Democratic Party rules require a majority vote of lawmakers to expel an incumbent.