Rival Parties at Odds over Special Counsel Investigations into Religious Groups

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties are locking horns over whether to launch a special counsel probe related to the Unification Church, with a compromise nowhere in sight.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), Han Byeong-do and Song Eon-seog, met for the second straight day on Monday but failed to narrow their differences.The DP is pushing for an investigation on political dealings linked to both the Unification Church and the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, but the PPP is urging the DP to first agree to a special probe of the Unification Church.After the meeting, Han briefed reporters and said he cannot understand why there should be two different investigations related to the separation of church and state.Song, on the other hand, told reporters separately that if the special counsel team investigates both churches at the same time, the probe may focus solely on the PPP.The discussion follows Prime Minister Kim Min-seok’s call last week for measures to root out what he called the evils of religious cults, noting their ever-widening connections to political and criminal groups.