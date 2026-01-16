Chief of Independence Hall Dismissed over Power Abuse Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Director of the Independence Hall of Korea Kim Hyoung-suk, recently embroiled in controversy for allegedly abusing his authority and misrepresenting history, has been fired.The board of directors of the Independence Hall of Korea voted for his dismissal during an emergency board meeting held at the Bright Nuri Hall of the Independence Hall, with 10 of the 12 attending board members approving the motion.As a result, Kim has been removed from his post just 18 months after becoming chief of the history museum in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.Last week the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs confirmed the findings of an internal audit that uncovered 14 irregularities committed by Kim, including issues related to the rent-free leasing of basic assets, receiving money and solicitation of donations.Kim was appointed under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration last year, and the ruling Democratic Party had called for his resignation, describing him as a conservative New Right scholar with a distorted view of history.In his Liberation Day address last year, Kim described Korea’s liberation as a “gift” from the Allied victory in World War II.