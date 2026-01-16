S. Korea, Italy to Bolster Cooperation in Semiconductors, AI

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Italy reached consensus on the need to bolster bilateral cooperation in semiconductors and artificial intelligence(AI) at a summit in Seoul during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s three-day trip to the country.In a joint statement following their summit, President Lee Jae Myung said he and his Italian counterpart resolved to develop future-oriented bilateral ties in line with the two countries’ strategic partnership.Lee said he expects the two sides to expand cooperation in science, broaden cooperation in cutting-edge industries such as AI and aerospace, and pursue complementary cooperation in the defense industry.Meloni, for her part, called for efforts to reinforce the economic partnership and create more added value based on mutual trust.The leaders reaffirmed their resolve to achieve complete denuclearization and to establish lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and Lee said the two sides will jointly defend the value of global peace, beyond efforts to ease tensions on the peninsula.The leaders agreed to promote friendship between people on both sides through various cultural exchanges.When Lee asked that attention be paid to the safety of South Korean athletes during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics next month, Meloni promised to make a personal visit to the athletes village where the South Korean national team will be staying.The two leaders also adopted a separate statement pledging to boost joint efforts to develop critical mineral supply chains through multilateral dialogue, such as the U.S.-led Minerals Security Partnership.