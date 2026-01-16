Menu Content

IMF Revises Up S. Korea’s Economic Growth Outlook to 1.9%

Written: 2026-01-19 18:30:00Updated: 2026-01-19 19:34:04

IMF Revises Up S. Korea’s Economic Growth Outlook to 1.9%

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has slightly revised up its forecast for South Korea’s 2026 economic growth to one-point-nine percent.

The IMF, which released its World Economic Outlook Update on Monday, said its latest outlook for the South Korean economy is a zero-point-one percentage point upward revision from its previous report in October last year.

The latest adjustment is similar to the South Korean government’s outlook of two percent, the state-run Korea Development Institute’s one-point-eight percent, and the two-point-one percent from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The international financial body also raised the 2025 economic growth estimate for the nation by zero-point-one percentage point to one percent.

According to its release, the IMF expects the global economy to grow three-point-three percent this year, a zero-point-two percentage point upward adjustment from its October report.

The organization also raised its global economic growth estimate for 2025 by zero-point-one percentage point to three-point-three percent.

It raised its combined economic growth outlook for 41 advanced nations, which include South Korea, the United States and Japan, to one-point-eight percent, up by zero-point-two percentage point.
