Pyongyang Displays Antagonistic Banners Targeting Seoul at Indoctrination Center

Photo : YONHAP News / Korean Central News Agency

North Korea has placed banners at a major indoctrination facility dubbing South Korea the "No. 1 hostile country," in an apparent measure to incite animosity, according to photos released by the North's state media on Monday.The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday released the photos as part of its report on North Koreans touring the Central Class Education House in Pyongyang, marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League, the country's largest youth organization.The class education house is a propaganda facility that serves to fan hostilities toward Seoul and Washington among the public.Photos showed rows of uniformed soldiers listening to a guide in a hall displaying banners, photos and painted messages against South Korea.The banners read, "South Korea is the No. 1 hostile country and the unchanging archenemy," and accused Seoul of creating a "confrontational frenzy" aimed at upending North Korea and "ending the regime."