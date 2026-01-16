Yoon Suk Yeol's Legal Team Files Appeal against 5-year Sentence on Obstruction

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal representatives on Monday filed an appeal against last week’s court ruling sentencing him to five years in prison for obstructing investigators' attempt to detain him last year.Yoon’s counsel team held a media briefing in Seocho district on Monday, questioning the fairness of trial proceedings, and taking issue with the court's decision regarding the investigative rights of the Corruption Investigation Office For High-ranking Officials and procedures to obtain secure phone records.Yoon’s legal team claimed the basic principles of criminal procedure and the obligation to guarantee the defendant’s right to defense were significantly violated during the trial.They pointed out that although the court had announced the 16th of this month as the final hearing date, it abruptly changed the sentencing date. The defense team also noted that the court rejected a slew of evidence requested by Yoon’s side without any review.The legal team added that the court’s failure to provide the verdict document constitutes a major error and a violation of criminal procedure law, and that under criminal procedure law, the defendant has seven days to appeal, but the court is still withholding the document, claiming it needs “revisions.”