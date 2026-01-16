Menu Content

Domestic

Court Rejects Ex-President Yoon’s Request for Constitutional Challenge to Special Counsel Law

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has turned down former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s request for a constitutional challenge to the law that mandated a special prosecutor to investigate Yoon’s actions in late 2024, when he allegedly led an insurrection by putting the country under martial law.

On Friday the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the request filed by Yoon’s legal team, which wanted the Constitutional Court to examine six clauses in the special legislation.

The court reviewed four of the clauses — those concerning the scope of the special prosecutor’s investigation, the appointment of the special prosecutor, the broadcasting of the trial proceedings, and the mitigation of sentences for key witnesses — and dismissed the former president’s objections.

For the other two clauses — one on the special team’s access to presidential archives and one on the team’s press briefings — the court dismissed Yoon’s claims without considering their merits.

The former president requested the constitutional adjudication in September, arguing that the special law violated the principle of due process under the Constitution.
