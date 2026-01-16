S. Korea, US Discuss Space Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior officials of South Korea and the United States met in Seoul to discuss cooperation between the two nations’ space companies.South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Park Jong-han, its deputy minister for economic affairs, met with Taylor Jordan, head of the Office of Space Commerce at the U.S. Department of Commerce.During the meeting, Park stressed the importance of cooperation between South Korea and the United States to build resilient, reliable supply chains and to jointly enter third-country markets as the global space economy rapidly expands, with the private sector playing a central role.The two sides discussed concrete measures to strengthen cooperation between South Korean and U.S. space companies.Immediately after the meeting, Jordan attended a gathering of South Korean companies hosted by the ministry’s Bureau of Climate Change, Energy, Environment, and Scientific Affairs, during which he outlined the Trump administration’s policy on commercial space travel.The ministry said that the meeting enhanced the South Korean public and private sectors' understanding of future U.S. commercial space policy.