Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea, US Discuss Space Cooperation

Written: 2026-01-20 09:09:45Updated: 2026-01-20 09:19:56

S. Korea, US Discuss Space Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior officials of South Korea and the United States met in Seoul to discuss cooperation between the two nations’ space companies. 

South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Park Jong-han, its deputy minister for economic affairs, met with Taylor Jordan, head of the Office of Space Commerce at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

During the meeting, Park stressed the importance of cooperation between South Korea and the United States to build resilient, reliable supply chains and to jointly enter third-country markets as the global space economy rapidly expands, with the private sector playing a central role.

The two sides discussed concrete measures to strengthen cooperation between South Korean and U.S. space companies.

Immediately after the meeting, Jordan attended a gathering of South Korean companies hosted by the ministry’s Bureau of Climate Change, Energy, Environment, and Scientific Affairs, during which he outlined the Trump administration’s policy on commercial space travel.

The ministry said that the meeting enhanced the South Korean public and private sectors' understanding of future U.S. commercial space policy.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >