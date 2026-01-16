Kang Sun-woo Appears for Police Questioning in Bribery Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo, accused of accepting 100 million won from Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections, appeared before police as a suspect on Tuesday.Kang said that she was deeply sorry for causing concern to the public as she arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public corruption investigation unit for questioning.Kang said she would fully cooperate with the investigation and provide an honest account of the facts, stressing that she has lived her life by her principles and upheld them throughout her career.The police summons came 22 days after the release of an audio recording in which Kang appeared to discuss receiving 100 million won with former DP lawmaker Kim Byung-kee.Police plan to question Kang on whether she actually received the money and was present when it was handed over.Investigators are also expected to ask when and why the money was returned, if it was, and why Kim Kyung was still granted a party nomination even after the fact.Kang has denied any personal involvement in the exchange of money, claiming the funds in question had been delivered to her former aide, surnamed Nam, and that she merely ordered the money returned after being informed afterward.Kim Kyung, however, has told police that she gave the money to Kang.