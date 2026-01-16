Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Kang Sun-woo Appears for Police Questioning in Bribery Investigation

Written: 2026-01-20 09:52:01Updated: 2026-01-20 14:49:11

Kang Sun-woo Appears for Police Questioning in Bribery Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo, accused of accepting 100 million won from Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections, appeared before police as a suspect on Tuesday.

Kang said that she was deeply sorry for causing concern to the public as she arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public corruption investigation unit for questioning.

Kang said she would fully cooperate with the investigation and provide an honest account of the facts, stressing that she has lived her life by her principles and upheld them throughout her career.

The police summons came 22 days after the release of an audio recording in which Kang appeared to discuss receiving 100 million won with former DP lawmaker Kim Byung-kee.

Police plan to question Kang on whether she actually received the money and was present when it was handed over.

Investigators are also expected to ask when and why the money was returned, if it was, and why Kim Kyung was still granted a party nomination even after the fact.

Kang has denied any personal involvement in the exchange of money, claiming the funds in question had been delivered to her former aide, surnamed Nam, and that she merely ordered the money returned after being informed afterward.

Kim Kyung, however, has told police that she gave the money to Kang.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >