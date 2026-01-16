South Korea's Favorability Hits Record High

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey finds that more than eight out of ten foreigners have a favorable view of South Korea.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Tuesday announced the results of its 2025 survey on the image of South Korea, for which it polled approximately 13-thousand respondents across 26 countries.Eighty-two-point-three percent of those respondents had favorable perceptions of South Korea, up three-point-three percentage points from 2024 and the highest level since the survey began in 2018.The United Arab Emirates was most favorable toward South Korea at 94-point-eight percent, followed by Egypt at 94 percent and the Philippines at 91-point-four percent.Favorability rose sharply in Thailand to 86-point-two percent and in the United Kingdom to 87-point-four percent, rising by more than nine percentage points in both countries.Cultural content was identified as the biggest factor shaping positive perceptions of South Korea, accounting for 45-point-two percent of responses.