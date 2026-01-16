Ruling Bloc to Expand Military Noise-Affected Area List, Resident Support

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party and the government will expand their list of areas affected by noise from military airfields and firing ranges and offer additional support to residents.The Democratic Party and the defense ministry announced the agreement on Tuesday after a party-government consultation at the National Assembly.Rep. Boo Seung-chan told reporters after the meeting that noise countermeasure zones had been designated near eight military firing ranges, including sites in Paju, Gyeonggi Province; Goseong, Gangwon Province; and Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province.The newly designated zones cover 48-point-three square kilometers, making about 770 residents newly eligible for compensation.Boo added that the government plans to expand existing type 3 noise countermeasure zones to include adjacent areas, adding about five-point-three square kilometers and bringing roughly six-thousand-900 more residents into the compensation program.The ruling bloc also agreed to advance the establishment and implementation of the basic plan for noise prevention and compensation for 2026–2030, and to continue reviewing compensation standards to better reflect current conditions.