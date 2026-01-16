Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Police Uncover 2 Cambodia-Based Fraud Rings, Investigating 157 Members

Written: 2026-01-20 11:02:39Updated: 2026-01-20 11:04:24

Police Uncover 2 Cambodia-Based Fraud Rings, Investigating 157 Members

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have uncovered two crime rings operating out of Cambodia, identifying more than 150 members in a sweeping crackdown.

The Gyeonggi Bukbu Northern Police said on Tuesday that it had named 157 members of two criminal organizations based in Bavet and Phnom Penh, arresting and detaining 42 of them.

Of the remaining suspects, 52 have been referred to prosecutors without detention, and investigations into 63 individuals residing overseas are ongoing.

According to police, the Bavet-based group operated websites offering fake travel packages and lodging in Southeast Asia between May 2024 and April last year, luring victims to sign up before defrauding 192 people of a total of 4.6 billion won.

Another criminal ring operating out of Phnom Penh, led by a South Korean ringleader, ran a phishing operation between April 2024 and September last year, using a dating platform scam to steal six-point-four billion won from 147 victims in the form of membership and verification fees.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >