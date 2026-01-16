Police Uncover 2 Cambodia-Based Fraud Rings, Investigating 157 Members

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have uncovered two crime rings operating out of Cambodia, identifying more than 150 members in a sweeping crackdown.The Gyeonggi Bukbu Northern Police said on Tuesday that it had named 157 members of two criminal organizations based in Bavet and Phnom Penh, arresting and detaining 42 of them.Of the remaining suspects, 52 have been referred to prosecutors without detention, and investigations into 63 individuals residing overseas are ongoing.According to police, the Bavet-based group operated websites offering fake travel packages and lodging in Southeast Asia between May 2024 and April last year, luring victims to sign up before defrauding 192 people of a total of 4.6 billion won.Another criminal ring operating out of Phnom Penh, led by a South Korean ringleader, ran a phishing operation between April 2024 and September last year, using a dating platform scam to steal six-point-four billion won from 147 victims in the form of membership and verification fees.