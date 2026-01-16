Lee Says Civilian Drone Infiltration 'Unacceptable'

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae Myung said that drone infiltration of North Korea by civilians would be unacceptable, as police continue to investigate Pyongyang’s claims.During a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office on Tuesday, Lee said that though intelligence-gathering activities may take place as a matter of national security, it is unacceptable to send drones across the border for illegal purposes or for civilians to infiltrate the North with drones.Noting that those aiming to provoke war with drone infiltration have already been prosecuted on charges such as aiding the enemy, Lee said that it was difficult to understand how civilians could even conceive of such actions.Lee said investigations into the alleged drone incursion are still ongoing and that there are allegations of possible involvement by state institutions, but that what has emerged so far points to civilians acting on their own.The president called for a thorough investigation and strict punishment under the law, warning that unnecessary escalation of inter-Korean tensions would negatively affect the economy.Lee also questioned defense authorities about their failure to detect civilian drones in advance and urged improvements to facilities and equipment to prevent recurrence.